FBI reports death in Northeast Portland home

FBI agents searched a Northeast Portland home as part of a child exploitation investigation. An occupant barricaded themselves inside and was later found dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Agents with the FBI Portland Field Office executed a search warrant at a Northeast Portland home on Thursday morning as part of a federal child exploitation investigation, according to a press release from the agency.

One of the residents barricaded themselves inside of the home in the 6100 block of Northeast 14th Avenue. After a brief standoff, members from the Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) found the occupant deceased inside the home.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the FBI said. Police and FBI agents did not use force during the incident. PPB Crisis Negotiation Team, Explosives Disposal Unit and North Precinct patrol officers also assisted the FBI.

A hazardous materials team was still investigating the home later Thursday morning, due to concerns about possible hazardous substances inside. There is no known danger to the community, the FBI said, although there investigation could cause continued traffic delays in the area.