Dad speaks out months after son was shot and killed during burglary at North Portland marijuana dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gary Arthur's 44-year-old son, Michael, was shot and killed during a robbery last December at Cured Green marijuana dispensary in North Portland.

Michael was one of the more than 50 homicide victims in 2020 in Portland. He leaves behind his five-year-old son, Axel.

As part of the station's focus on understanding gun violence, KGW spoke with Gary Arthur about dealing with his loss as well as the broader issue of gun violence.

"For the rest of my life and for the rest of the siblings' lives, they are going to have these things pop up and try to explain and understand, and there's no explaining and no understanding," Gary said.

Arthur described Michael as loving and caring. He said he worries for his grandson and does not know how Michael's murder will affect him later in life.

"Who knows the decisions that Axel will end up making in life because his dad was shot in the back one night while working," Gary said.

Portland police have arrested Daniel Mugisha for Michael's murder. Mugisha faces murder, possession of a weapon and burglary charges.

Gary said he is pleased with the work police have done.

"They have done a diligent job in making sure they have found the right person, the right people, and built the evidence and have a good solid case, so you know, we feel good," Gary said.

Gary said there is a lot of layers to gun violence in America and he does not have all the answers, but he does have a message for anyone committing these types of crimes.