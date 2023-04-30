Rowboat overturns, family rescued at Vancouver Lake

Rescuers from several fire agencies took to the water on Sunday afternoon to rescue the family after their boat sank.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A father called 911 on Sunday afternoon when the rowboat that he and his two teenage sons were on at Vancouver Lake overturned and began sinking.

Their 17-foot aluminum boat was taking on water about 400 feet from the Felida Moorage as it drifted to the outlet of the lake.

Rescuers from Clark County Fire District 6, Vancouver Fire and Clark/Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to the lake shortly after 4:00 p.m.

“Vancouver Lake looks pretty mellow, but like any body of water winds can whip up and it can become hazardous very quickly," said Clark County Fire District 6 Public Information Officer Dave Schmitke.

Crews on rescue boats pulled the three to safety and took them to the La Frambois Road boat launch. They were treated for cold exposure but declined further medical attention.

Officials say the family was not wearing life jackets.

"We highly recommend wearing life jackets," added Schmitke.

Vancouver Fire officials warn that although Clark County broke temperature records this week, the water in rivers and lakes is still very cold.

The water temperature in the Vancouver Lake is around 50 degrees.

