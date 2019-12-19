WOODLAND, Wash. — A 29-year-old man got out of a moving pickup truck on northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland and was run over by his father, according to Washington State Patrol.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Thursday near milepost 23.

Trooper Will Finn with WSP said the man was in the backseat and his parents were in the front of the pickup when they got into a heated argument. The man had some sort of a medical condition, Finn said. During the argument, he rolled down his window and got outside of the truck.

The father tried to stop, Finn said, but it was too late. His son hit the pavement and the rear passenger side tire ran him over. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed yet, Finn said.

RELATED: Suspects in Burien van crash that injured 11 have lengthy criminal histories

RELATED: 5 injured, power lines knocked down in SE Portland crash