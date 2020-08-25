'I'm still hour-by-hour': Grieving father waits for answers after daughter, son die in Idaho plane crash

Brian Olsen said the investigation into the float plane collision in North Idaho that would normally be lengthy is being slowed even more by COVID-19.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — When you ask for an update from a grieving father, you realize things change slowly.

“I'm not day-by day now, I'm still hour-by-hour,” said Brian Olsen, who lost 15-year-old daughter Sophie and 11-year-old son Quinn on July 5 when two float planes collided over Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho.

All eight people on the planes died, including Sophie and Quinn's step-brother Hayden, and Hayden’s father, Lake Oswego golf pro Sean Fredrickson. They were part of local families, all shocked by the tragedy.

Olsen said the investigation into why the two planes crashed is far from over.

"Typically it takes a year, two years; and with COVID-19, it's going to take longer. Everything’s delayed,” he said.

Just getting Sophie and Quinn home is not easy. Their remains are still in Idaho.

“I would like to see them again in one place. Visit them in a sacred place and be with them. I look forward to that," Olsen said.

Olsen holds on to memories, like his kids playing together on the court at Nike, where he works.

He remembers Sophie playing lacrosse at Lake Oswego High School, where she loved the games. He would bring Quinn to lacrosse and football games. He and Quinn enjoyed watching those games and their beloved Portland Trailblazers together.



Olsen remembers his kids' last big adventure: that float plane ride was a first for them. Quinn sent out a video of it, as they took off, shortly before the crash.

When he thinks about that flight, Olsen also thinks about pushing for more safety in the air.

“Radar on planes would be delightful. It should be required. And I would do my best to prevent this from happening to someone else, that's my purpose," he said.