BREITENBUSH, Ore. — Marion County Search and Rescue deputies are searching the Breitenbush Hot Springs area for Corbin "Stacy" Cox, and his son, Josh Cox who didn't return Sunday from a fishing trip.

Police say both men have medical needs that require attention.

Family members reported the two missing on Sunday night after they didn't return from their fishing trip by 4 p.m. as planned. Deputies found the Cox's vehicle at Leone Lake, a small body of water near Breitenbush Hot Springs.

Josh Cox is 6-foot-1 and 400 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Corbin "Stacy" Cox is 6-foot and 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen Corbin or Josh Cox or know where they are, please call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032.

