SHERWOOD, Ore. — A father and three children were injured in a hit-and-run crash south of Sherwood on Saturday night.

All four — the father, his two daughters, and one of their friends, also a girl — were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the father was driving south in a 2003 Mazda 3 on Highway 99 near Southwest Chapman Road when a person driving a 1993 Ford Ranger pulled out in front of the Mazda.

The Ford hit the Mazda, which forced it off the road, where it rolled over.

Three children are treated by first responders after a crash on Highway 99 near Sherwood, Oregon on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The person in the Ford continued driving and then crashed into a ditch about two miles away. Witnesses told police the driver and his passenger were picked up immediately by another car, which drove away from the scene.

Police say they're investigating DUII as a factor for the crash.

Police ask that anyone with information about the people who were in the Ford to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

A police officer inspects a 1993 Ford Ranger, which crashed into a ditch off Highway 99 near Sherwood, Oregon on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Washington County Sheriff's Office