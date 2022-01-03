1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-5 in South Portland

The person driving north on I-5 died at the scene. The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in South Portland late Sunday night.

The crash happened at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) received reports that a vehicle was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Interstate 405. As officers were responding, they received a report that two vehicles crashed into each other on northbound I-5, just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit.

The driver of the vehicle that was driving north died at the scene. The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital. PPB did not know the extent of that person's injuries.

The PPB Major Crash Team is investing that crash. The northbound lanes of I-5 were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference Case No. 22-1617, or call 503-823-2103.

