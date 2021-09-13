Person dies in Troutdale explosion

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A person died in an explosion Monday morning in Troutdale, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported.
The explosion happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday on Southeast 42nd Circle.
Deputies said the fatal explosion also badly damaged a home and car.
The Seattle branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions (ATF) is sending special agents to assist in the investigation, including a certified explosives specialist and a certified fire investigator.
MCSO said there is no further threat of explosions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WATCH: KGW Headlines on Demand