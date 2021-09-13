Person dies in Troutdale explosion

The fatal explosion also badly damaged a home and car.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A person died in an explosion Monday morning in Troutdale, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported.

The explosion happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday on Southeast 42nd Circle.

Deputies said the fatal explosion also badly damaged a home and car.

The Seattle branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions (ATF) is sending special agents to assist in the investigation, including a certified explosives specialist and a certified fire investigator.

MCSO said there is no further threat of explosions.