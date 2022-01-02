Illinois man dies in skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows

MT HOOD, Ore. — A 30-year-old man from Illinois died after a skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows on Sunday, the ski resort confirmed to KGW.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Michael Snell.
On Jan. 30 shortly after lifts opened at 9 a.m., Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol responded to a report of a ski accident on Four Bowl, which is an advanced trail. Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson Dave Tragethon said while the accident is still under investigation, it's believed that Snell lost control on Ridge Run, went off the trail and slid down the Four Bowl trail. Tragethon said emergency crews were unable to revive Snell at the scene and while he was being transported to a clinic where he died.
According to a report from The Oregonian, Snell was in Oregon for a work project and had been staying in The Dalles.
Volunteers with Portland Mountain Rescue crew responded to four rescue calls within the past week. On Saturday, crews rescued a hiker who fell and slid about 1,000 feet down the mountain.