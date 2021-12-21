Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue on Dec. 21 just before 1 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the Goose Hollow neighborhood of Southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

On Dec. 21 around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. PPB said officers found a man dead when they arrived.

Police have not released his name or any other details about the shooting. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death.

Police have closed Southwest Morrison Street from West Burnside Street to Southwest 18th Avenue while homicide detectives investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889.

