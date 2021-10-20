Person dead after hit and run in Northwest Portland

Police closed Highway 30 between 29th and 35th Avenue for several hours following the incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was killed in a hit and run crash early Wednesday morning in Northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

On Oct. 20 around 3:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person down in the street in the area of Northwest Yeon Avenue, or Highway 30. Officers found a deceased person who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. PPB said no vehicle or driver was at the scene.

Police have not identified the person who died and they have not released any suspect information.

Highway 30 was closed in both directions between 29th and 35th Avenue for several hours following the incident.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.