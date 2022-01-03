x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland

Northeast Alderwood Road is closed from Cornfoot Road to 82nd Avenue while the investigation is underway.
Credit: Eric Patterson, KGW
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the area of Northeast Alderwood Road and Cornfoot Road in Portland, Ore. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland on Monday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported that a driver hit a pedestrian with their vehicle at 5:33 a.m. in the area of Northeast Alderwood Road and Cornfoot Road. The driver fled the scene and PPB said they don't have any suspect information at this time. PPB did not identify the victim.

The PPB Major Crash Team is handling the investigation into this fatal crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference Case No. 22-1793, or call 503-823-2103.

Northeast Alderwood Road is closed from Cornfoot Road to 82nd Avenue while the investigation is underway.

SOUTH PORTLAND CRASH: 1 person dies in wrong-way crash on I-5 in South Portland

KGW TRAFFIC: I-84 closed between Troutdale and The Dalles

VIDEO PLAYLIST: KGW Headlines on Demand

In Other News

Oregon nonprofit that helps homeless families gets grant from Jeff Bezos' Day 1 Families Fund