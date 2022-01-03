Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland

Northeast Alderwood Road is closed from Cornfoot Road to 82nd Avenue while the investigation is underway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland on Monday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported that a driver hit a pedestrian with their vehicle at 5:33 a.m. in the area of Northeast Alderwood Road and Cornfoot Road. The driver fled the scene and PPB said they don't have any suspect information at this time. PPB did not identify the victim.

The PPB Major Crash Team is handling the investigation into this fatal crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference Case No. 22-1793, or call 503-823-2103.

