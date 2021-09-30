Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash on North Marine Drive. Officers found a pedestrian killed and the driver remained at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore — A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on North Marine Drive in Portland Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash near North Marine Drive and West Delta Park. PPB said officers found a pedestrian killed and the driver remained at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the driver or the person who died. PPB said the incident was not related to street racing.