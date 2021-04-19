x
Person dies in motorcycle crash on Marine Drive in Portland

Police say at the time of the crash there were about 350 people in the area for an illegal street race.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died after they crashed their motorcycle into a car just after midnight Monday on North Marine Drive, police said.

The crash happened around 12:21 a.m. Police said at the time of the crash there were about 350 people in the area for an illegal street race.

Police reported shortly before 3 a.m. that North Marine Drive would be shut down in the area for a couple hours. The street reopened before 7 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 503-823-3333 and reference case No. 21-104706.

