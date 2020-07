The crash was north of Mehama. It's unclear how many people were in the helicopter.

MEHAMA, Ore. — At least one person was killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Friday morning, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies responded to a crash north of Mehama.

It's unclear how many people were in the helicopter. No additional information was immediately released.

Mehama is about 25 miles southeast of Salem.