Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by semi on SE Powell in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a semi shortly before noon Tuesday near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The crash happened at 11:49 a.m. PPB said the victim appeared to be a woman in her mid to late 20s. The semi driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, PPB said.

Grover Cleveland High School sits at the intersection where the crash occurred, and Portland Public Schools indicated in a statement that some students saw it happen:

"This morning, a vehicle hit and killed an individual who was biking near Cleveland. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we will be unable to share further information. We ask for the community’s support with the police investigation, and for those students who witnessed the collision."

Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed between 25th Avenue and 27th Avenue, PPB reported. TriMet also reported multiple service interruptions "due to a non-TriMet collision."

Just spoke to witnesses who say this is the semi involved in the accident. @PPBPIO says the driver of the semi stayed on scene. pic.twitter.com/xPqrjoQrOk — Joe Raineri ☔️🎥 📺 (@JoeRaineriWX) October 4, 2022

From the TriMet Service Alerts Twitter account:

For Line 9 trips to Portland, no service to stops on SE Powell from Cesar Chavez Blvd to 21st. And for trips to Powell & 92nd or Gresham Central TC, no service to stops on SE Powell from 21st to 36th Pl due to a non-TriMet collision.

For Line 10 trips to Foster & 94th, no service to stops from SE 26th & Division to SE Gladstone & 28th. And for trips to Portland City Center, no service to stops from SE Gladstone & 26th to SE 26th & Division due to a non-TriMet collision.