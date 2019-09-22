PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed after he drove off a Southeast Portland road and crashed into several trees Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. in the 12900 block of Southeast Flavel Street. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Nazariy V. Senchuk, was westbound on Flavel Street when he crossed the center line, drove off the road and his 2012 Volkswagen Jetta into trees at a high rate of speed, Portland police said.

Police did not say what caused Senchuk to cross the dividing line and crash.

Senchuk was either ejected or fell out of the car after the crash, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.