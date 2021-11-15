Pedestrian killed in crash on Northwest 23rd in Portland

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while officers investigate.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland, near the intersection of Northwest Everett.

Northwest 23rd and nearby streets are closed. There is a heavy police presence in the area while officers investigate the crash. People are encouraged to avoid the area.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police, Portland police said.

TriMet bus line 15 has detours in both directions because of the crash. TriMet said there will be no service stops on trips to Gateway Transit Center from Northwest 23rd and Westover to West Burnside and Southwest 20th, and no stops from West Burnside and Southwest 19th to Northwest 23rd and Flanders on trips to Montgomery Park or Yeon and 44th.

This is a developing story. This story may be updated.