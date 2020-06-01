GRESHAM, Ore. —

Gresham police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Southeast 5th Street and Southeast Hogan Road in Portland on Monday morning.

The crash happened near Dexter McCarty Middle School and East Gresham Elementary School.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

