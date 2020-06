The highway is closed in Manning after a multi-vehicle crash.

MANNING, Oregon — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 26 in Manning, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at milepost 47 in rural Washington County.

ODOT said detours are set up on other county roads. The highway will likely be closed for most of the morning.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

ODOT said travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.