Fatal crash blocking all lanes of SR 503 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All lanes of Washington State Route 503 in Clark County are blocked until further notice due to a fatal crash just north of Gabriel Road. The crash happened Monday afternoon.
One person died and another was taken to PeaceHealth Southeast Medical Center, according to Washington State Patrol District 5 spokesperson Trooper Will Finn. He said the crash involved two vehicles.
There is currently no detour and drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.