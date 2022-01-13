Portland's third fatal car crash of 2022 claims one life

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died in the third fatal crash in Portland thus far in 2022.



On Sunday, Jan. 9, Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a crash on SE 82nd Avenue just south of SE Foster Road.



There were two damaged cars at SE Ellis Street and one person was pinned inside a car. Portland Fire & Rescue and AMR responded to the scene to extricate the person out of their car. Three patients were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Leaving the scene, all three patients were conscious and talking.



However, about 40 minutes later, authorities were made aware that one of the patients had life threatening injuries. That person is the patient whose death was reported on Thursday, Jan. 13. Police have not yet released the name of the patient. They said they would release more information once the next of kin had been notified.