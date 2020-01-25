PORTLAND, Oregon — A person died after a crash in Northeast Portland Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:40 a.m. on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, west of 105th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an occupant in the vehicle dead.

No other details about the crash were immediately released. An investigation is ongoing. Northeast Sandy Boulevard is closed between 104th and 105th avenues.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. The case number is 20-27970.

