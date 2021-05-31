Fans can watch 2021 Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene next month

There will be sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the stadium.

EUGENE, Ore. — TrackTown USA announced fans will be allowed to watch the Olympic track and field trials from the stands at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. The Olympic trials are set for June 18-27.

The shift is due to easing restrictions in Oregon.

“We are absolutely thrilled as these changes allow for previously impossible spectator numbers," said TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly.

There will be sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the stadium. Fans who want to sit in the vaccinated section will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

People who bought tickets before April 2021 can choose to keep them or get a refund. Any available tickets will be offered first to athlete's families to buy before becoming available to the public.