Tall Ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be sailing this July – just not to Newport.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport announced Friday that the alternative dock arrangements offered by the Port of Newport were unable to accommodate both tall ships.

Instead of mooring in Newport July 12-30, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be heading to the ports of Astoria and Coos Bay.

"We are splitting the time," said Brandi Bednarik, executive director of Grays Harbor Historical Seaport. "The first two weeks will be in Coos Bay and the last week in Astoria."

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport has already started to refund tickets and has a list to exchange others. Those who had already purchased tickets for the tall ships Newport visit will get priority for exchanges.

For refunds and exchanges, customers can call 360-532-8611 or email development@historicalseaport.org.

After a week to 10 days, the stops in Astoria and Coos Bay will be open to the public.

After the original moorage agreement between Grays Harbor Historical Seaport and the Port of Newport was revoked, alternate docking arrangements were offered for both vessels by the Port.

Although the docks would have been able to support the smaller Hawaiian Chieftain, the options for Lady Washington were not viable.

The first option was for Lady Washington to dock at the International Dock, but she would not be able to load passengers. The second option was Port Dock 7, but it does not have the water depth Lady Washington needs to operate safely, according to the press release.

"We remain extremely disappointed in the Port's decision," Bednarik said in a press release. "This decision has not only affected our organization, but over 2,100 sailing guests."

Here is the schedule for Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain's time in Coos Bay and Astoria:

Coos Bay

July 10-12: Passage to Coos Bay

July 13: Adventure Sail, 2 to 4 p.m. on Lady Washington and Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on Hawaiian Chieftain .

July 14:

Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m.

Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 15:

Vessel tour on Hawaiian Chieftain, 10 to 1 p.m.

Adventure Sail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Lady Washington

Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m.

Closed July 16

July 17: Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m. and Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 18:

Vessel Tours on Hawaiian Chieftain, 1 to 4 p.m.

Adventure Sail, 2 to 4 p.m. on Lady Washington

Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on Hawaiian Chieftain

July 19: Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m. and Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 20: Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m. and Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 21:

Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m.

Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 22:

Vessel Tours on Hawaiian Chieftain, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adventure Sail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Lady Washington

Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m.

Closed July 23

Astoria

July 24-26: Passage to Astoria

July 27: Vessel Tours, 1 to 4 p.m. and Evening Sails, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 28:

Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m.

Evening Sail, 6 to 8 p.m. on both ships

July 29:

Vessel Tours on Hawaiian Chieftain, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adventure Sail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Lady Washington

Battle Sail, 2 to 5 p.m.

Closed July 30

July 31: Ships leave for Blaine

