Family searching for missing Port Angeles woman last seen in Santa Monica

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Port Angeles resident Jackie Cary has been missing since last month. Her family said she traveled to California with a man she knows. The man returned, but Cary did not.

Cary, 33, has spent her entire life in Port Angeles. Her sisters said they haven't heard from her, and she hasn't posted on social media. Cary’s last known location was the Santa Monica Pier in California.

"For her to just go completely silent and in the dark is just out of character for her, and that's the concerning part," said Cary's sister Vernae Perkins.

Cary’s sisters, Perkins and Vicki Newman, said they filed a missing person's report with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed a missing person’s report was filed on Oct. 10 and released other details about the case.

Cary’s sisters said she traveled to California with a man she has known for years. The CCSO said he is also from the Port Angeles area. Cary’s family said the man left Cary in California after an altercation.

"An argument took place, he left, and he came back to get her, but she wasn't there and said she wasn't going with him, and so he left her there," said Newman.

The CCSO said they interviewed the man Cary went to California with, who told investigators he last saw Cary “near the end of August or beginning of September.”

According to the CCSO, the man told investigators they were sleeping in his car in a parking lot near Santa Monica, likely a Mcdonald's on the 13700 block of Van Nuys Blvd in Pacoima. The man told police Cary was mad when they woke up, and she got out of the car and started throwing things at him, so he drove away. The man told police Cary sent him a message a short while later to come get her.

The CCSO said the man told investigators Cary wasn’t there when he went back to pick her up. The man told the CCSO he was unable to find Cary, so he returned to Port Angeles. The man told the CCSO he received messages from Cary’s phone at the beginning of September, “but nothing else.”

The CCSO said Cary’s family last received messages from Cary’s phone on Sept. 6.

Cary's family said she has struggled with addiction. Newman and Perkins said the Port Angeles community has looked out for her. They're now worried about her safety.

"It's our sister. It's my other half,” said Newman, who is Cary's twin. “I'm not going to ever stop until we find answers because she's part of who I am.”

They hope someone's seen Cary or has information that can help the family find her. They started a Facebook group and ask anyone with information to contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2262.