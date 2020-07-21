'It could have cost somebody their life': Vandals burn Clackamas County family's American flag

Surveillance cameras caught vandals stopping to burn the flag hanging outside a home near Happy Valley.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Vandals were caught on camera reportedly setting fire to an American flag at a home near Happy Valley, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s officials.

“It's sad,” said homeowner Alvin Arlt, who discovered the burned flag Monday morning. “I looked up and I just couldn't believe it. It disgusted me."

According to surveillance video the vandalism happened just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. Arlt’s camera captured an SUV—possibly a Nisan Armada—drive past their home. The SUV doubled back, the driver ran away and then others inside approached the Arlts’ flag. Moments later, the flag went up in flames, while the Arlt family slept.

“It could have caught our house on fire, could have caught the neighbor's house on fire,” said Arlt. “It could have put us in a real bad place and could have cost somebody their life.”

Fortunately, the fire put itself out before it could spread. The Arlts bought their $10 flag to display on Independence Day, then decided to leave it up.

“It mainly just shows we support the United States as a whole,” said McKenzie Arlt. “For all the different people and races and everything that we don't judge.”

The Arlts reported the vandalism to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Marcus Mendoza said the report is listed as Criminal Mischief III and deputies do not have any suspects at this time.

McKenzie Arlt said they ordered a new, bigger American flag along with some fire retardant to spray on it. On Monday, a neighbor gave the Arlts one of his American flags, which they hung in front of their home.