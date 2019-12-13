PORTLAND, Ore. — Loved ones gathered Thursday night to honor 39-year-old Quincy Gill at Northeast Fremont Street and Garfield Avenue, where he was shot and killed Wednesday night.



People in the small crowd lit candles and shouted, “We love you Quincy,” and, “Justice will happen.”

Portland police have not found a suspect in Gill's murder.

Investigators said someone shot him just after 9 p.m. Wednesday and then took off. Medics tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

“Thank you for the people who tried to help him, I'm very grateful,” said Gill’s teenage son, Quincy. “I'm glad we had all the good memories we could have.”

“We'd go to the mall or the park, just bonding,” added Gill's daughter Kyra.

Leon Wilkerson, who said he was Gill’s best friend, was also at the vigil. He said he didn’t think Gill had any enemies.

“I couldn't believe it. Quincy? Who would want to do it?” Wilkerson said. “I just hope they find out something and the person who did it is held accountable.”

Gill's children said they're focused on saying goodbye to their father and hoping they can afford to do so properly.

“We set up a GoFundMe account if you guys could please go donate,” said Kyra Gill. “So we can give my dad a funeral that he deserves.”

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Homicide Det. Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

