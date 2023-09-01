'He's more than a statistic': Family of murdered Portland man seeks help for all homicide victims

After a year marked by a record-breaking 96 homicides Portland, loved ones are calling on the community to help end the cycle of violence.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Battery-operated candles lit up the Vancouver waterfront, Monday night as loved ones remembered Nick Hammann, a father, son, friend and Marine. The setting was the half-way point for family between Ridgefield where Hammann grew up and Northeast Portland where police said Hammann was murdered last October.

According to investigators, someone shot and killed Hammann on Oct. 1 at around 1:30 a.m. It happened near Northeast 162nd and Sandy Boulevard. Family members said Hammann had been living in an extended-stay motel, nearby.

“He had a big heart,” said Hammann’s stepfather, David Fletcher. “He'd walk up to a guy sleeping on a bench and give him his last twenty… He had his struggles but he would give his last penny to help someone else.”

Monday night would have marked Hammann’s 37th birthday. His mother brought chocolate and vanilla cupcakes to pass out to loved ones standing in the rain. The only gift they want to give Hammann now, is justice.

“We need the community to step up,” said Hamman’s mom, Toni Fletcher. “Speak up if they know something or see something about any of these deaths or cases.”

Hammann's death was one of four homicides police responded to within just 24 hours. It’s also one of 96 murders committed in Portland last year, the deadliest on record in the city.

“He's much more than a number or a statistic,” said Toni. “He has a lot of people that love him and miss him. I miss him terribly.”

Anyone with information on Hamman’s case is asked to email Portland Police Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portland.portlandoregon.gov. and reference case number 22-263796.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Hammann’s killer. Tipsters can remain anonymous by sharing information online.