Family members of drowning victims share memories

11-year-old Brandan Raley and 44-year-old Andy Inskeep both died in the Columbia River in early August during a youth church outing near Hood River.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — What was supposed to be a youth trip to get away and let kids be kids turned into a tragedy on Aug. 5.

A group of kids from from Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene on a summer trip full of white-water rafting, exploring the ice caves and other activities were wading in water barely up to there knees and trying to cool off.

"It was a hot day, so they went out to the edge of the water to cool off," Kris Raley said. Her 11-year-old son Brandan was on the trip with a friend.

The sand bar shelf that the kids were standing on gave out from underneath them. Youth pastor Andy Inskeep and other chaperones tried to rescue the kids struggling in the water, among those in the water was Brandan.

Raley and Inskeep didn't make it.

Raley's parents Jim and Kris describe their son as very loving and always having a positive attitude.

"Kids had been telling us that everyone felt that they were Brandan's best friend," Brandan's dad said, "He was that deep in that connection with them. That was his priority."

His mom Kris said, "He was full of joy. He was compassionate, fun loving, he was all about people and how he could help. He loved people in that pure way."

Aug. 11 would've been Brandan's 12th birthday. His parents said they celebrated his birthday the way Brandan would've wanted them to.

"We as a family went down to Dutch Bros and got his birthday drink," Kris Raley said. She said they then ordered his favorite pizza, pepperoni and olives, and played video games.

Brandan is the middle child, he has an older brother and younger sister.

"The house has a different tone without him, we're a different family now. We're still a family, but we miss that giggle that he had and that our family had together with him," Jim Raley said.

Forty-four-year-old Andy Inskeep had only been a youth pastor for a year with Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene.

His widow, Maria Swinger-Inskeep says he loved helping others.

"Jesus mattered to Andy and relationships mattered to Andy. He just built relationships very easily. He did a great job of reaching outsiders and bringing people in and making them part of the group."

Swinger-Inskeep recalls the last conversation she had with her husband.

"There was something wrong with my car and I called him and he was giving me some advice on the car and said, 'I love you, talk to you tonight,' and that was the last time."

She said her husband died doing what he loved best: saving people both physically and spiritually.

"The actions and the way that his life ended really was indicative of the person that he was. He just loved people and he would sacrifice for people which is ultimately what led to his death," Swinger-Inskeep said.

She and Andy had been married 17 years and before they got married. She remembers Andy sending her an e-mail with the bible verse John 15:13 in it, "Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends."

"In the last 20 years he has not changed, he is still the same person showing God's love to others as he was when I first met him. I think that is what Andy's legacy will be known for and I think that he died exactly doing what he loved, which was saving teens, serving teens and saving them both physically and spiritually."

Swinger-Inskeep said two of the most important things to Andy were youth and education, so she started a scholarship in Andy's name to help the communities where Andy has previously ministered.