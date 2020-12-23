Family jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire in Southeast Portland

Fire officials said one adult jumped from a balcony with two kids, a cat and a dog.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family jumped from a second-story balcony to escape a fire at a Southeast Portland apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said in a tweet that there were no confirmed injuries in the fire at the Alder Royal Apartments, located near Southeast Alder Street and 162nd Avenue.

Residents said the fire started around 2 a.m.

Most of the fire was contained in one of the apartments on the building’s second floor. Fire officials said one adult jumped from a balcony with two kids, a cat and a dog.

Seven units were damaged, leaving those residents displaced, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.