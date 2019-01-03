VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two officers shot and killed a man who had been waving a gun around in Vancouver on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred near West 12th and Jefferson streets. Police responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at around 4:45 p.m.

Callers reported the man was waving guns and pointing them at passersby. A short time later, officers arrived and shot the man after he pointed the guns at them, police said. Family members on Friday identified the man as 29-year-old Michael Pierce.

A neighbor said he heard police fire several shots.

"I was in the back room and I heard some yelling, then I heard pop, pop, pop," said Joe Lawson.

Lawson said he tried to run over to Pierce but officers told him he'd be shot if he did. Lawson said nobody gave Pierce CPR.

"All those officers were on the north end of the block and over here, and they watched him die," Lawson said.

Friends said Pierce was getting help from a nearby homeless shelter called Share House. Janelle McDavid said Pierce talked "psychobabble" about feeling like a failure and wanting to end his life.

"I want to hate the Vancouver Police Department, I really do," said McDavid. "But I know right from wrong, and it's hard to swallow, but they did what they needed to do."

McDavid said the guns were not real. Police have not said whether the guns were real or fake.

Another friend said Pierce was focused on getting better for his daughter.

"That's all he was trying to do. He didn't deserve this, he really didn't," said Kayla Nicole.

The Columbian reports Pierce was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as a teenager but had stopped taking medication. Pierce's sister, Miranda, told KGW her brother had mental health issues. But she thinks police could have handled the situation differently.

"He wasn't just some kid out here. He was our family," Miranda said. "He had a lot of mental problems. They could have talked him down. It was their choice not to."

The officers were not injured. They were placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol. They have not been identified.