PORTLAND, Ore. — Family and friends of Jaquona Goggans gathered for a candlelight vigil in the spot where her body was discovered on Saturday.

On February 7 at 12:27 a.m. officers found Goggans inside a car in a parking lot in the 13500 Block of Southeast Division Street.

They continue to investigate the circumstances of her death and call it suspicious.

“Why did you take my baby,” Annette Campbell, Groggans mother said.

Campbell was among those at the vigil. For her the loss of her daughter is devastating.

“To take her from our family. You took a piece of us. You took our soul,” she said. “It's not ok at all, it's not ok.”

The people here want to support Goggans family to show them that in the face of this tragedy they that they are not alone.

“I can't make sense of anyone doing that. This community has been very violent” said. “It's just getting worse when they start killing women and putting them in cars.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.