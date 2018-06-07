PORTLAND, Ore. -- The brother of Jason Washington, 45, who was shot and killed by Portland State University police officers June 29, called for their firing Friday morning.

Andre Washington said the officers should be taken off their paid leave and dismissed.

"Black men being gunned down by white police officers is an affliction in America," he said. "When these officers approached Jason Washington they did not follow protocol and panicked. These two officers shot and fatally wounded Jason Washington, the only person trying to keep the peace."

He also said PSU should immediately disarm its officers and retrain them to defuse conflicts without the use of lethal weapons.

The brother also called for PSU, Portland police and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to be diligent, forthright and transparent in their investigation into the shooting.

Behind him while he spoke were Jason Washington's wife, three daughters and granddaughter.

Andre Washington described his lost sibling this way:

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Jason Washington's love for God and his family was unmeasurable. Jason Washington was a veteran who supported his country. Jason Washington supported the military. Jason Washington supported the Second Amendment. Jason Washington supported social issues and perhaps the most ironic of all, Jason Washington supported the police. Think about that. Jason Washington wholeheartedly supported the police and the justice system."

The family plans to hold a vigil Friday night at Southwest College Street and 6th Avenue, near the location of the shooting.

PSU released a prepared statement Friday morning offering condolences to Washington's family.

"We understand there are a lot of unanswered questions right now, and it's very important to answer them. That's why it's important to have multiple comprehensive investigations," the statement said.

"Once the police investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review.

"Separate from that, PSU is moving forward quickly to appoint an independent agency to conduct a top-to-bottom investigation and evaluation of this incident as well as our policies and procedures. We strongly believe that an outside assessment will help provide answers we all have about security. The university plans to announce more details as they are finalized."

Photos: Student protest over Jason Washington's death

Gallery: Student rally at Portland State Portland State University student rally on Sunday, July 1, 2018, after a man was shot and killed by campus police on Friday, June 30, 2018. (photo: Michael Galimanis, KGW) 01 / 08 Portland State University student rally on Sunday, July 1, 2018, after a man was shot and killed by campus police on Friday, June 30, 2018. (photo: Michael Galimanis, KGW) 01 / 08

Cellphone video captured the deadly shooting on the Portland State University campus near Southwest Broadway and College.

In the video, you can see Washington with a holstered handgun that comes loose during the scuffle.

Witnesses say as he picked up the gun, campus police shot him.

PSU identified the officers involved in the shooting as Shawn McKenzie and James Dewey. Both have been sworn officers since 2016 and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a report of "an officer-involved shooting involving the PSU Police Department and a suspect," the police bureau said.

Arriving officers contacted campus police and found Washington on the ground. Aid was rendered, but Washington was already dead.

Witness Keyaira Smith told KGW that a fight had broken out outside the bar and campus officers at first stood by and watched.

Smith said Washington tried to intervene and de-escalate the fight, which involved a friend of his.

While doing this, a gun holstered on his hip fell out. He went to pick it up and shots rang out, Smith said.

"The guy who got shot was trying to deescalate the situation the whole time," said witness Patrick Dean. "He was feeling pressed by a bunch of people. He told them, 'I have a gun I’m a licensed carrier.'"

© 2018 KGW