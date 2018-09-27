PORTLAND, Ore. — Nothing says fall is starting like the harvest.

“Fall is my favorite,” said Cheri Whitmire, shopping at the Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island Market. “I think all the colors and the tastes; my family celebrates Halloween and Fall more than Christmas.”

And for many it’s the hunt for a perfect pumpkin that really kicks off the season.

“I like to find the different looking ones,” said Liz Web at a U-Pick Field. “The warty ones, the ones with a unique shape to them.”

The owner of the pumpkin patch on Sauvie Island says warm and dry weather has helped his crop mature and grow.

“If we kept them watered they did just fine,” said owner Bob Egger.

This year they even experimented with a larger type of pumpkin.

“My wife feels that most people that come out to the U-Pick patch want a large pumpkin, so this is a variety probably 30 pounds on average,” said Egger.

Many people are just as excited for the truckloads of squash and other produce getting delivered to the market.

“It’s one of my favorite times of year,” said another shopper.

And this year it's starting out surprisingly sunny and warm.

“It's amazing. I told my sister usually when you're out here you wear mud boots, because it can get muddy out here. Not this year,” said Whitmire.

