Autumn can be seen throughout the countryside on the outskirts of the city near the Vista House.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Take a ride with KGW Photographer Ken McCormick along the Columbia River Gorge for a look at all the fall colors. McCormick started in Corbett overlooking the Vista House before heading out east to Hood River.

The route takes viewers down Hwy. 35 toward Odell and Parkdale as well.