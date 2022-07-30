Deputies arrest driver after deadly Fairview hit-and-run crash

Investigators say the driver swerved into a bike lane, hitting one of two cyclists traveling along Northeast Halsey.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRVIEW, Ore — Deputies tracked down and arrested the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Fairview during the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said it learned just after 2 a.m. of a crash involving a driver and a cyclist near the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Fairview Boulevard in the city just west of Troutdale.

A witness reported that the driver had initially stopped after the crash, then quickly left the scene, MCSO said.

One of the responding deputies happened to spot a vehicle matching the description of the involved car and pulled the driver over. The driver, identified as 56-year-old Robert Lee Wilson, was later booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash but found that the cyclist was already dead.

The sheriff's office called in the East County Vehicular Crimes Team to investigate "due to the severity and criminal nature of the crash." An initial investigation of the crash found that two cyclists had been riding eastbound on Northeast Halsey, approaching Northeast Fairview, when Wilson allegedly crossed into the bike lane and hit one of them.