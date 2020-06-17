Face coverings required in indoor public spaces in several Oregon counties beginning June 24

The counties included in the mandate are Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required while in indoor public spaces in several counties across Oregon.

The counties included are Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln. This will go into effect on June 24. No end date for the requirement was set.

This announcement comes after her week-long statewide pause on reopening. During that week, Brown said health experts assessed the factors driving up the number of positive COVID-19 cases as the state gradually reopened.

The mandate to wear masks aims to mitigate the rise in COVID-19 cases as the state's most populated counties continue and begin to open. Wearing a mask protects others from your respiratory droplets, which can transmit the virus.

“We know face coverings can help lower the risk of getting the virus and all people deserve to benefit from that protection,” said Multnomah County health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Multnomah County is still accepting face covering donations for anyone who might sew them at home. You can find information about donating here.

Tips for finding the right face covering

Look for:

Tight weave cotton-quilt, OR cotton plus silk, chiffon, or flannel

Any basic cloth face covering PLUS nylon stocking to sculpt the fit to the wearer's face.

A face covering works best when:

Your mouth and nose are fully covered

The covering fits snugly against the sides of your face without gaps.

You handle the face covering by its elastic bands or ties, not the part that covers your face.

Face coverings are not advised for children under 2 years old or anyone who cannot remove a face covering easily themselves.

The announcement of mandatory face coverings was the first of four announcements Gov. Brown made Wednesday.

She also announced that Marion, Polk and Hood River counties will be able to move to Phase 2 beginning Friday, June 19.

Multnomah County will also be allowed to enter Phase 1 on Friday, June 19.