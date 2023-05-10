'It was just terrifying': Explosive device damages a home and multiple cars in McMinnville

The McMinnville Police Department said someone had thrown or placed an ''improvised explosive device" with shrapnel near the house that was damaged.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCMINNVILLE, Ore — Boarded-up windows, blackened siding and fence boards blown apart are the aftermath of an explosion in McMinnville early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., the McMinnville Police Department responded to reports of an explosion near Northeast 11th Street and Northeast Evans Street.

The 911 caller, Brianna, lives near that intersection with her family. Her home and cars were damaged by the explosion. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

The blast woke the home's occupants up just before 3 a.m., "I instantly told my family, oh my gosh, get downstairs. I ran outside to my cars and saw the windows broken out," Brianna said.

Brianna initially was under the impression something exploded under her car. Upon further investigation, police believe someone had thrown or placed some sort of improvised explosive device with shrapnel between the sidewalk and her house.

Officers found a small crater in a flowerbed off the sidewalk, near one side of her home.

The blast was strong enough to break the passenger side windows of a car parked along Northeast 11th Street and three windows in Brianna's home facing 11th Street. The siding of her home also was also damaged, as was another vehicle parked along 11th Street, presumably from shrapnel, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

"I'm a little bit in shock. I can't believe this happened to us," Brianna said.



She told KGW she doesn't believe her family was targeted, but she also doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "It was just terrifying. But luckily we had a lot of neighbors run out and help us."

This is an ongoing criminal investigation. The McMinnville police are hoping neighbors can help them. They're asking anyone who lives between Northeast 5th and Northeast 19th streets and Baker and Galloway streets to check their security footage.

If anyone sees anything, police ask them to contact Detective Josh Eckroth at 503-435-5611 or 503-437-1931, email at josh.eckroth@mcminnvilleoregon.gov. Anyone can also leave an anonymous tip at the McMinnville police tip line at 503-434-2337, referencing case number #23-3505.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here