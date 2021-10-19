5 years ago, an explosion destroyed a building Northwest Portland. 8 people were injured

On Oct. 19, 2016, an explosion caused more than $17 million in damage in the popular shopping district after a construction crew hit a gas line.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Oct. 19, 2016, a massive explosion destroyed a building and damaged several others on Northwest 23rd Avenue, a popular shopping street in Northwest Portland. Eight people were injured, including five first responders.

The explosion happened after the Loy Clark Pipeline construction company hit a natural gas pipeline under the street, according to an investigative report by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

The company had asked that underground utilities be marked on the south side of Northwest Glisan Street, according to the report, but a backhoe operator dug on the north side where there were no markings.

Fire crews rushed in and evacuated the area. The explosion caused more than $17 million in damage, the utility commission's report said.

Jennifer Heckman owns Hip Hound, a pet supply store about a block north from where the explosion happened.

"The event itself was obviously super scary because it was super close," she said.

She said the impact of the explosion was felt along the street for months.

"Around here we rely on people to come down here and walk. That's what they love to do, 23rd is all about a walking street," Heckman said. "To physically have it shut off to walking, it was a big, big deterrent."

Today, the neighborhood appears back to normal, with people dining at restaurants, shopping and walking up and down the sidewalks.

Some businesses have closed only for new ones to open in their place.

At 23rd and Glisan, what used to be Pizzicato is now Harlow Cafe and Juice Bar. The owner of Blush Beauty Bar sold and moved out of state, but the store is still there — just with a smaller footprint. On the lower level of the building that was destroyed, there's a new tea shop called T4. The upper floors are condos or apartments.

"Seeing that completed and having new businesses come in ... that's awesome for the street and this area. The more businesses down here the better," Heckman said.