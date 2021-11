Grace period to renew expired Oregon driver license, vehicle registrations ends Dec. 31

Got an expired Oregon license or vehicle registration? It's time to consider booking an appointment at the DMV— fast.

SALEM, Ore. — If you've got an expired Oregon license or vehicle registration, it's time to consider booking an Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle appointment — fast.



The grace period to renew already-expired licenses and registrations is coming to an end Dec. 31.



In 2020, the DMV closed its 60 offices across Oregon amid the pandemic, prompting a huge backlog, DMV spokesperson David House said. When the offices reopened, the backlog was exacerbated by staff shortages and restrictions such as capacity limits and appointment-only services.



To help alleviate the pileup of requests and clogged phone lines, multiple vehicle-related moratoriums were put in place throughout the year.

One rolling moratorium provides a grace period on citations for expired driver licenses, permits, vehicle registration and disabled parking placards. The law only applies to expiration dates of six months or less and will expire Dec. 31, according to the DMV website.



Since reopening, the DMV has increased its available appointments and is also now accepting walk-ins. Though there are no capacity limits, customers are required to wear masks in the offices and during driving tests. You can check the wait estimates here.

Save yourself a trip to the DMV