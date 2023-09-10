Experts issue safety warning ahead of annular eclipse

We're less than a week away from the annular eclipse. Although current conditions appear less than ideal, those with the opportunity to see it should do so, safely.

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Saturday morning, Oregonians in the path of annularity will be able to see a so-called "ring of fire" solar eclipse, but only if conditions cooperate.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun's light.

The event will start becoming visible in Oregon shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, beginning with a partial eclipse before reaching "annularity" a little after 9 a.m. Although the Portland metro area will get a glimpse of it, the best places to view it will be along the Oregon coast, the Eugene area and into parts of central and southern Oregon.

We'll have live updates as the "ring of fire" crosses from Oregon to Texas, starting at 11:30am ET (1530 UTC). Send us your eclipse Qs with #AskNASA—and check out what you'll see from your town: https://t.co/aVM22VO3HR pic.twitter.com/N3iEHmjYnt — NASA (@NASA) October 7, 2023

In August 2017, the solar eclipse's path of totality crossed several states, from Oregon just south of Portland, all the way to South Carolina on the East Coast. People traveled from all over to witness the astronomical event, with safety glasses that have a special solar filter.

During totality in 2017, viewers could briefly take off their protective shades — but this time around experts say that's a no-go. An annular eclipse, which is what we're seeing this year, is not the same as a total eclipse.

"This is a ring of fire eclipse, so the sun will not be occluded at any point during the eclipse. It's really important to wear eye protection for the entire event," said Dr. Kavita Bhavsar, an ophthalmologist at the Casey Eye Institute.

She explained what can happen if you don't protect your eyes.