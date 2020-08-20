Get your flu shot soon to avoid a 'twindemic,' experts say

Flu shots are now available, and experts say August is not too early at all to get one.

PORTLAND, Oregon — With the sun out and temperatures still in the 80s, getting a flu shot might not be top-of-mind right now.

But experts say it should be.

The signs are already out at pharmacy's across the area.

Flu shots are now available, and in many cases like at CVS, they're even free with most insurance.

And while some might think a flu shot in August is a bit early, Dr. Claire Wheeler says it's really not early at all.

"Actually the flu shots are traditionally available in August, but it doesn't get the same level of publicity that we're getting this year," she said.

Wheeler is an assistant professor at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health.

She said in the midst of the current Covid pandemic, getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

"It's absolutely critical to do everything we can to protect ourselves from at least one of those illnesses while we can," said Wheeler. "So we leave room in the ICU's, the emergency rooms and the clinics for those who are going to develop COVID-19."

She said the earlier we get our flu shots, the less likely we'll end up in a "twindemic."

"The flu season actually does begin in early September, so the earlier you get that shot, the sooner you have immunity," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said there's another reason to get your flu shot early: avoiding the crowds, since this is one activity you can't do virtually from home.

"Just like we need to vote early, we also need to go get our flu shots early," said Wheeler.

In Australia, where it's currently winter, the number of people who got flu shots this year more than doubled.

Wheeler said that fact, plus the rigid restrictions already in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, resulted in a major reduction of flu cases.

"In Australia they've had a 99% reduction in the incidents of flu," she said.