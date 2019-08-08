PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers should expect traffic and bridge closures Sunday morning as thousands of cyclists ride across Portland’s bridges for the 24th annual Providence Bridge Pedal.

This year’s main ride features seven bridges: Morrison, Sellwood, Hawthorne, Ross Island, Marquam, Freemont, and Steel. The first ride begins at 7 a.m. but road closures start as early as 4 a.m.

Four bridges will remain open without restrictions: St. Johns, Burnside, Broadway and Tilikum Crossing.

All bridges should be fully reopened by noon, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Here are the bridges impacted by this year’s event:

Fremont Bridge (Interstate 405) : CLOSED to southbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. to noon.

: CLOSED to southbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. to noon. Steel Bridge: CLOSED to eastbound traffic from 6:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MAX will run during event.

CLOSED to eastbound traffic from 6:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MAX will run during event. Morrison Bridge : OPEN in both directions. Lane restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

: OPEN in both directions. Lane restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hawthorne Bridge: CLOSED to eastbound traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

CLOSED to eastbound traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Marquam Bridge (Interstate 5) : CLOSED to northbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

: CLOSED to northbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ross Island Bridge: CLOSED to westbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

CLOSED to westbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sellwood Bridge: OPEN in both directions. North sidewalk and bike lane closed from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Portland Bureau of Transportation





Advised routes for those driving through Portland on Sunday:

Drivers going northbound on the freeway through Portland: Take Interstate 405 .

on the freeway through Portland: . Drivers going southbound on the freeway through Portland: Take Interstate 5.

on the freeway through Portland: Drivers coming into Portland from the west side: Take the Fremont Bridge, then I-5 south to I-84.

Drivers that need to cross the Willamette River: The Morrison, Burnside, Broadway, Sellwood and St. Johns bridges will be open in both directions.

For more Providence Bridge Pedal information, visit www.providence.org/bridgepedal.