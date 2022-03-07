Fifth and final suspect in Gresham 'execution-style' murder arrested

Kassandra Kitchens was indicted by a grand jury in December 2021 for her alleged part in an execution-style murder of a man in September 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The fifth and final suspect in an execution-style murder was arrested by Portland police on March 3 for a murder that took place in September 2021.



Kassandra Kitchens, 26, was believed to have been involved in luring victim Andrew Sherrell from his home in Bend to downtown Portland, then to Gresham, where he would be murdered.

On Sept. 24, Gresham police officers responded to a report of a body found along the side of the road in an industrial area of Gresham. Police found Sherrell face down, with his arms bound and a single gunshot wound to the head in the 18900 block of NE Portal Way. Investigators learned that Sherrell was involved in selling illegal drugs from Central Oregon to the Portland metro area and that Kitchens and four others conspired to commit felonious acts against Sherrell.

Authorities had arrested four other people who were charged with crimes relating to the murder of Sherrell:

Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31

D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43

Andrew Bushnell, 36

Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23



Kitchens was the last of the suspects to be apprehended. Police sent out a news release on Valentine's Day asking for tips from the public on her whereabouts. Portland police arrested her on March 3, according to a release. She was indicted by a grand jury in December 2021 for the following charges: