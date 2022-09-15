Sinkhole prompts two week closure of a block of NW Everett Street for repairs

NW Everett Street will be closed except for pedestrian access between 11th and 12th Avenues for approximately two weeks for sewer repairs.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A single block of NW Everett Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks while Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) crews repair a sewer line and sinkhole.

While PBOT sewer crews work to repair the sinkhole, this block of NW Everett street is closed to drivers and cyclists. Sidewalk access will be maintained at all times. People biking or scootering can move east-west through the Pearl District by using the NW Flanders Greenway.

On Tuesday, PBOT engineers and Maintenance Operations staff assessed the scope of the sinkhole and found a cavity approximately 8-feet by 10-feet wide and four feet deep. The location is marked with white paint and surrounded by fencing to block it off.

PBOT is working with an adjacent property owner to temporarily remove their outdoor seating structure ahead of the repairs. PBOT engineers have determined the structure, which is part of PBOT's Healthy Business program, is not at risk of falling into the sinkhole, but must be temporarily removed to allow crews better access. Businesses on this block will be open during construction, PBOT said.

During the repair work, TriMet's 77 bus line will be detoured. People riding transit should visit trimet.org/#alerts/ for the latest service impacts.