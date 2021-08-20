Mayor Wheeler, Portland Police Chief to hold press conference ahead of possible protest downtown

The press conference comes days before a possible protest and counter-protest between far-right extremist groups and antifa in downtown Portland on Aug. 22.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell will discuss safety preparations during a press conference Friday afternoon, ahead of a possible protest and counter-protest between far-right extremist groups and antifa in downtown Portland on Aug. 22.

It's scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and it will be streamed in the media player above as well as on the KGW website, news app and Youtube channel.

Fliers on social media by a far-right group have called for a gathering on Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, with posts by antifa groups have indicated a planned response.

Downtown has been the backdrop of violent clashes between the two groups over the past year. Earlier this month, far-right groups fought with protesters after a religious gathering at Waterfront Park led by a controversial pastor. Some people shot paintballs, sprayed mace and launched fireworks, but for the most part police did not intervene and no arrests were made.

Nearly one year ago, on Aug. 29, 2020, hundreds of supporters of former President Trump held a car rally in downtown Portland. Tensions grew between them and a group of counter-protesters, and several people were arrested.