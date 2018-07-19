Both directions of I-90 in Kittitas County have reopened after a brush fire grew to 70,000 acres, shutting down the major east-west highway of the state overnight Thursday. Meanwhile, some evacuation notices have been lowered.

One lane of eastbound traffic was re-opened Friday afternoon and the speed has been reduced to 40 mph. All lanes of westbound I-90 reopened Friday morning.

"Drive with caution and pack your patience if you plan to travel EB tonight," said the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Fast-moving flames are blowing heavy smoke over the roadway. About 150 fire personnel are responding to the blaze, and additional resources have been requested by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

"It's difficult for ground crews to get to some areas of the fire. DNR air assets will return to help fight the fire today," the DNR said on their Facebook page Friday.

The fire nearly tripled in size in since early Friday morning. The fire was 10 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Friday morning.

WATCH: Boylston Fire near Kittitas

The Kittitas County Sheriff announced the evacuation notice for Wanapum State Park, Auvil Fruit Company, and Getty's Cove was lowered to Level 1 Friday evening. Deputies have contacted people in those areas to advise them of fire activity.

Level 3 Notice = Leave Now!

Level 2 Notice = Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Earlier Friday, Wanapum State Park was at Level 3 evacuation notice, and Wanapum Village and the Auvil Fruit Company had evacuated early Friday morning.

The Wanapum Recreation Area had been closed until further notice due to the fire. Washington State Parks says they are contacting campers who had reservations.

#Wanapum Recreation Area near Vanatage is CLOSED until further notice due to the #BoylstonFire burning in the area. We are contacting campers who have reservations there. ❓ ▶️reservations@parks.wa.gov. https://t.co/QP8heJ0Iz4 — WA State Parks (@WAStatePks) July 20, 2018

An evacuation shelter has opened at Wahluke Junior High, located at 502 Boundary Avenue in Mattawa.

The blaze is being called the Boylston Fire and started near milepost 122 on I-90. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore first tweeted about the fire just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials told KING 5's Alex Rozier early Friday morning they did not know of any injuries, deaths, or loss of property at this time.

The DNR says the Boylston Fire is growing to the east in heavy wind. At least 150 firefighters, three airplanes, and two helicopters are on the firefight. DNR reports substantial resources were ordered to help control the fire.

Two other fires are also burning nearby in Vernita and Mattawa.

