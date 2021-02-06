Evacuation orders lowered in The Dalles after wildfire

The fire broke out along I-84 and moved quickly. Crews say they've gotten control of it and those who evacuated are now able to return home.

THE DALLES, Ore. — Evacuation orders are now lowered in The Dalles as fire crews gained control of a wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is estimated to be between 126-130 acres in size. The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is likely human caused, though they don't know much more than that yet.

The fire broke out five miles west of The Dalles along Interstate 84 around 1:30 p.m. and grew quickly, at one point jumping the interstate and burning landscape on the other side, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

By 5:45 p.m. they said there are still a few active flames but most of the fire is out.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office also announced those who had been under level 3 'Go Now' evacuation orders are now under a level 1 "Be Ready," meaning people who live in the Pinewood Mobile Manor mobile home and near the golf course can return home. The Columbia Gorge Discover Center & Museum was also evacuated.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Highway 30 is closed in both directions in the Columbia Gorge near The Dalles.

A more than 20-mile stretch of I-84 was also closed but has since reopened between mileposts 64 - 87. ODOT says it may close the highway again later Wednesday evening as it deals with downed powerlines and works to restore power. Check TripCheck for the latest on lane closures.

A burn ban went into effect in Wasco County on Tuesday, the day before the fire broke out. Wildfire season for the Pacific Northwest began last month.

The 2020 wildfire season burned more than 1,000,000 acres across the state. Due to the devastation, Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved new rules at the end of May to allow for temporary power shut-offs in an attempt to prevent wildfires in 2021.